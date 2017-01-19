Bill creating felony for US flag theft advances in Senate

PHOENIX - A bill making it a felony to steal a U.S. flag being flown displayed or flown from a flagpole has won approval from a split Arizona Senate committee.

Senate Bill 1009 by Republican Rep. John Kavanagh advanced on a 4-3 vote Thursday. All three Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee were opposed.

Kavanagh says constituents in Tucson brought him the proposal and it makes sense to boost flag-stealing from a misdemeanor to a low-level felony. He says it differs from other small-value thefts because taking a flag also affects someone's free-speech rights.

Democratic Sen. Martin Quezada said he reveres the flag but thinks the proposal is mere political and patriotic posturing. He also questioned whether celebrating the flag as a symbol of freedom requires imprisoning more people.