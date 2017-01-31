Arizona DPS continues to refuse answering further questions about pursuit

Trailing the suspect for much of the journey was DPS Lt Col. Heston Silbert, the department's second-in-command. Silbert was off-duty the day of the chase but joined in after he says he witnessed the suspect steal the work truck.
The audio recordings of the incident, which detail communications between Silbert, a law enforcement helicopter tailing the Moore, and other troopers involved.
DPS said the pursuit commander is in charge, raising the question of since Silbert was closest to the suspect and among the department's top brass, did that make him the one calling the shots? If so, what are the checks and balances in place?
Silbert is recorded ordering a pit maneuver to try and stop the suspect, even though they typically aren't ordered at freeway speeds for safety reasons.
Sources tell ABC15 DPS had Silbert's personal truck towed after it was damaged during the chase, a move that isn't within departmental policy. Officials have declined repeated requests by ABC15 to speak with Col. Frank Milstead, the head of the Department of Public Safety.