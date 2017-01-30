Arizona Democratic lawmakers push gender discrimination laws

Associated Press
5:14 AM, Jan 30, 2017
51 mins ago
state
Copyright 2011 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PHOENIX -
Democrats in the Arizona Legislature want the state's civil rights laws amended to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or veteran status.
 
Democratic leaders in the Arizona House and Senate plan to discuss their legislation at a Capitol news conference attended by business, religious and gay and transgender rights leaders on Monday.
 
Current Arizona law prohibits discrimination in employment, housing or public accommodations because of race, religion, sex or national origin. But the law does not cover sexual orientation, gender identity or veteran status.
 
Democrats have introduced bills in both chambers of the Legislature to add those to state civil rights laws. They are Senate Bill 1320 and House Bill 2364.
 
Efforts to push similar legislation last year went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ