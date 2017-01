The Arizona Air National Guard is sending personnel Washington to support the presidential inauguration next Friday by providing meals for military personnel.

The Guard says approximately 20 members of the Phoenix-based 161st Air Refueling Wing and the Tucson-based 162nd Wing will leave Sunday for Washington.

According to the Guard, the Arizona personnel will prepare and serve meals from mobile military kitchens designed for field environments.

The Guard says the assignment will allow the Arizona personnel to hone their skills and better prepare themselves for situations in which they're needed.