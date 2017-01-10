Arizona AG: Brothers plead guilty to employment, credit scam

Arizona prosecutors say two brothers have pleaded guilty in an employment and credit improvement scheme.

The state Attorney General's Office announced Monday that Aaron Blodgett and Matthew Blodgett each pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and one count each of securities fraud and fraudulent schemes and artifices.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 3 and prosecutors say the brothers could each get more than three years in prison and have to pay more than $187,000 in restitution.

The men were arrested last April.

Authorities say the Blodgetts defendants posted online help wanted ads for clerical and administrative jobs.

Eighteen victims responded and were told they needed better credit to get the job.

The brothers allegedly encouraged the victims to get bank loans and turn the money over to them.