Which stores have the best deals on groceries this week?

What's on your grocery list this week? Whatever it is...I'm sure you’ll find it on sale at one of the grocery stores in the Valley.



Fry's Food has a meaty deal on boneless beef petite sirloin steaks... Buy one, get two free. That will save you up to $10 per pound!

And quench your thirst with Powerade and Arrowhead Sparkling water for 44 cents each. You must buy eight to get that deal.

Plus, a sweet sale on strawberries...Get two pounds for $1.77.



An even better deal at Safeway: Get one pound of strawberries for 75 cents.

Plus, they have two liters of Coke, Pepsi and 7UP for 77 cents.



Speaking of drinks, Albertsons has 32-ounce bottles of Powerade on sale for 44 cents each and there's no minimum to get that deal.

Albertsons also has red or green seedless grapes for 75 cents per pound.



We found a better deal on those red grapes at Bashas’ at 69 cents per pound.

Mangoes are also on sale...Two for 88 cents. The average price is a dollar each.

Bashas’ also has a dozen large eggs for 77 cents each.



Finally, Food City has pineapples on sale...Three pounds for 99 cents.

They're also selling three avocados for 99 cents. That's a good deal considering some stores are selling them for 99 cents each.



Here’s a little trivia for you...



I have two cantaloupes that weight the same. Both are on sale this week; one at Bashas’ for 28 cents per pound.

The other is at Fry's for 75 cents total.

Which is the better deal?



Obviously it depends on how much the cantaloupe weighs. We actually weighed cantaloupes at the store, but if you’re simply looking at ads, trying to figure out the best deal, how do you know?

Here’s what I do: just look it up online. I typed, “What is the average weight of a cantaloupe.”

The answer came up as about three pounds for a medium cantaloupe.

Guess how much our cantaloupes weighed? THREE POUNDS!

That makes it that much easier to figure out which is the better deal. So if you’re looking at a medium-sized cantaloupe, the Bashas’ deal is your better deal because it will cost you about 60 cents versus 75 cents.

What other ways do you research to ensure you’re getting the best deal?