You don't have to search every ad to find the best grocery deals because our Smart Shopper team did all of the work for you.

Food City has a deal on small avocados as part of their three day sale.

Shop Friday, Saturday and Sunday and get five for a buck.

You can also get Kelloggs cereal for $1.68.

An even better deal on Kelloggs cereal at Albertsons... Three for $5, Making those boxes of cereal a penny cheaper than Food City.

But the best deal we found on Kelloggs cereal is at Safeway; If you clip the coupon in their ad you can get Kelloggs cereal and Coffee Mate creamers for $1.49 each.

Both Safeway and Albertsons has coupons for 32 ounce bottles of Powerade... 68 cents each.

Albertsons also has Yoplait yogurt on sale for 44 cents each.

At Fry's Food buy one package of Oscar Mayer hot dogs and get one free.

Buy four packs of 7UP, Coca Cola or Pepsi for $9.88.

Fry's also has a good deal on blueberries, a pint for 99 cents.

But I found the best price at Bashas’.

They have blueberries, pineapple, red, gold and orange bell peppers, plus English cucumbers for 88 cents each.

What's your favorite deal this week?

