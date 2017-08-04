Where to find school uniforms for the best cost and quality

It's that time of year for kids where everything revolves around their school outfit. As for parents — everything revolves around their wallet. That's where we come in; we're here to help you save!

So we did a little shopping to see which stores have the best prices on school uniforms.



The three places we chose: Target, Walmart and Fallas Parades.



Rather than just giving you prices... I want you to know exactly what you're buying. So we shopped for the lowest cost at each store. We bought the uniforms and tried them on for quality.



At Target, their polos are $7, pants are $14.99 and the regular cost for skirts is $12.



At Walmart the polos are cheaper coming in at justt $4.47. You'll pay $9.98 for pants. The cheapest skirt we found is $8.97.



Fallas Parades is leaving the most cash in your wallet! The polo cost us $3.99. Their cheapest pants are $5.99 and a cute skirt was only $5.99.



Hands down, Fallas Parades has the best prices of the stores we compared.

Keep in mind, these are regular prices. Some stores are having sales on their uniforms. Earlier this week, Target had their polos on sale for $5 and pants were on sale for $10. Stil, Fallas Parades beats them out with their regular cost.

And we checked the quality and were impressed with the uniforms from all three stores.



Where are you doing your school shopping? Send in your tips to us on the SmartShopper15 Facebook page!



