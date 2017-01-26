Here's where to buy a wedding dress for just 2 bucks

Planning a wedding is a huge expense and one of those expenses just got a little cheaper.

The Mesa Goodwill store at 6120 E Main Street has a Bridal Clearance Center inside the store with hundreds of wedding dresses and special occasion dresses — including bridesmaid dresses and even tuxedos.

Although the prices are already a great deal, they're getting a little sweeter over the next few weeks.

The Bridal Clearance Center is closing its doors on Jan. 31 and everything in the store is 40 percent off. But it gets even better because this week any item that has a green or yellow sticker is 80 percent off.

We found wedding dresses that after the discount cost less than 10 bucks.

The store also has social dresses, men's tuxedos and suits, accessories and special occasion attire for kids. We even found gorgeous dresses that ended up costing less than $2.

So it’s definitely worth checking out.

If you go:

6120 E. Main Street

Mesa, AZ 85205