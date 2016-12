PHOENIX - Need groceries, but don't want to fight the crowds? Snag this deal with Walmart Grocery.

Order items online and have the workers organize the bags of groceries. Customers pick them up in the store when it's convenient. Get $10 off using the code: REALEASY.

There's a $50 minimum, and this deal for the first online order expires January 31, 2017.

Want to pickup on Christmas Eve? Book a time slot in advance. Walmart will not be offering grocery pickup on Christmas Day.