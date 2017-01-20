Upgrade your wardrobe without breaking your budget

We found whole kid and adults outfits for less than $10, designer purses for less than $30 and lots of items for just a buck at both stores.
Of course we were impressed with the prices, but even more impressed with the feel of the store. Yes, they are resale stores, so you can get cash immediately for your unwanted clothes. Even more, the store is clean, organized and feels like your typical retail store.
The Semi-Annual sale is Friday, Jan. 20 through Monday, Jan. 23 and there are nine locations across the Valley. Here's a list of locations:
Ahwatukee
4940 E Ray Rd Phoenix, AZ 85044 (480) 753-3506
Chandler
2815 S Alma School Rd Chandler, AZ 85286 (480) 726.2023
Gilbert
1652 N Higley Rd Ste 105 Gilbert, AZ 85234 (480) 813-1978
Paradise Valley
13637 N Tatum Blvd Phoenix, AZ 85032 (602) 404-4441
Peoria
8360 W Thunderbird Rd #101 Peoria, AZ 85381 (623) 776-3441
Scottsdale
8664 East Shea Blvd Suite #152 Scottsdale, AZ 85260 (480) 556-9781
Uptown Cheapskate
Chandler
3454 W Chandler Blvd. #18 Chandler, AZ 85226 (480) 786-0043
Peoria
8360 W Thunderbird Rd Peoria, AZ 85381 (623) 428-0171
Scottsdale
8664 E Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260 (480) 264-2819