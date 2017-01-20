Upgrade your wardrobe without breaking your budget

You don’t have to spend your whole paycheck to upgrade your wardrobe. You simply need to know where to shop!

Kid to Kid and Uptown Cheapskate is having their annual sale this weekend, and that means you can get up to 90 percent off what you’d pay at the mall.

We found whole kid and adults outfits for less than $10, designer purses for less than $30 and lots of items for just a buck at both stores.

Of course we were impressed with the prices, but even more impressed with the feel of the store. Yes, they are resale stores, so you can get cash immediately for your unwanted clothes. Even more, the store is clean, organized and feels like your typical retail store.

The Semi-Annual sale is Friday, Jan. 20 through Monday, Jan. 23 and there are nine locations across the Valley. Here's a list of locations:

Ahwatukee

4940 E Ray Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85044

(480) 753-3506

Chandler

2815 S Alma School Rd

Chandler, AZ 85286

(480) 726.2023

Gilbert

1652 N Higley Rd Ste 105

Gilbert, AZ 85234

(480) 813-1978

Paradise Valley

13637 N Tatum Blvd

Phoenix, AZ 85032

(602) 404-4441

Peoria

8360 W Thunderbird Rd #101

Peoria, AZ 85381

(623) 776-3441

Scottsdale

8664 East Shea Blvd Suite #152

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 556-9781

Uptown Cheapskate

Chandler

3454 W Chandler Blvd. #18

Chandler, AZ 85226

(480) 786-0043

Peoria

8360 W Thunderbird Rd

Peoria, AZ 85381

(623) 428-0171

Scottsdale

8664 E Shea Blvd

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 264-2819