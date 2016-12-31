Friday freebies: Here's where you can ring in 2017 for free!

There are so many ways to ring in 2017, but most of them are going to cost you! Here are some of the events that are free across Arizona.

In Phoenix, the 46th Annual National Bank of Arizona Fiesta Bowl Parade starts at 11 a.m. on New Year's Eve. It's free to the public, unless you want bleacher seating ($25) or need reserved disabled seating ($10).

In Tempe, there will not be a New Year's Eve block party. The individual bars and restaurants are organizing parties of their own. Four Peaks Brewery is footing the bill for fireworks , so you can still see them at midnight for free.

Up north in Flagstaff, the Great Pinecone Drop , glowing with LED lights, is taking place at the historic Weatherford Hotel at 10 p.m. and midnight.

In Prescott , Whiskey Row New Year's Eve Boot Drop will happen at 10 p.m. and midnight. The illuminated cowboy boot will be lowered from the 40-foot high Palace Building's flagpole, and there will be entertainment, fireworks and local vendors from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, call: 800-266-7534 or 928-776-0234

Show Low's "Deuce of Clubs Drop" will take place at Festival Marketplace. Giant, electrified playing cards will drop from a crane. There will be a free photo booth, cocoa and popcorn, free noisemakers and party items, fire pits and fireworks from 11 p.m. to midnight. For more information, call: 928-532-4140