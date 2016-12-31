Friday freebies: Here's where you can ring in 2017 for free!

Up north in Flagstaff, the Great Pinecone Drop, glowing with LED lights, is taking place at the historic Weatherford Hotel at 10 p.m. and midnight.
In Prescott, Whiskey Row New Year's Eve Boot Drop will happen at 10 p.m. and midnight. The illuminated cowboy boot will be lowered from the 40-foot high Palace Building's flagpole, and there will be entertainment, fireworks and local vendors from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, call: 800-266-7534 or 928-776-0234
Show Low's "Deuce of Clubs Drop" will take place at Festival Marketplace. Giant, electrified playing cards will drop from a crane. There will be a free photo booth, cocoa and popcorn, free noisemakers and party items, fire pits and fireworks from 11 p.m. to midnight. For more information, call: 928-532-4140
Historic downtown Florence, Arizona has a New Year's Eve Block Party starting at 6 p.m. and runs to 2 a.m. There will be vendors, children's inflatables, two beer gardens, musical entertainment. It will also be a celebration of the town's 150th Anniversary. The event is presented by Florence Parks and Recreation Department. For more information, call 520-868-7585