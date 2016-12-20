Great deals, big savings: 3 innovative holiday gifts for under $100

Chelsey Davis
3:18 PM, Dec 20, 2016
3:35 PM, Dec 20, 2016
Here's a snapshot of the top innovative gifts for under $100 this holiday season:
 
  • For the car lovers: A Christmas Car Tree! Car enthusiasts can forget the bows, antlers and rock this Christmas tree released this year.  Any car cigarette lighter can power the 70 multi-color LED Christmas lights. It's wind resistant, easy to assemble, and bendable for low ceilings. The suction cups and straps are specially designed to not scratch the car roof. Pay $75.00 instead of $130. THIS DEAL ENDS TODAY! Use the code: Special25

 

  • For music lovers: Chromecast Audio is a small device that turns any speaker into a Wi-Fi-enabled one. Play music from a phone, tablet, desktop or app and sync them to one or multiple speakers. The holiday deal is $25 instead of the normal cost of $35. The $10-savings deal runs through December 24, 2017.

 

  • For the workout fanatics: Fitbit Flex 2, a health and fitness tracker that looks like a watch, is $79.95 instead of $99.95. It would actually cost more to get the older model, so this $20 savings is a good deal. At last check, the website showed free overnight shipping. 
 
Happy shopping!

