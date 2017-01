The holiday shopping season is wrapping up, but that doesn't mean you won't find great deals this month — that is, if you know what to look for.

There are some things you’ll want to buy now, but also some that you’ll want to avoid.

Here's the rundown:

Score some awesome deals on winter clothes as retailers make space for spring apparel.

A great example is at Macy's — they are having a sale on their coats, 50 - 70 percent off.

Retailers are also encouraging shoppers to stick to their New Year's resolutions by offering deals on gym memberships and exercise equipment.

Oh, and let's not forget the Christmas decorations.

Now's the time to stock up for next year.

We found deals as low as 25 cents at the 99 Cent Only Store.

With a new year also means it will be time to file those taxes.

So expect to find deals on tax services and software starting this month and continuing on into February.

Expect even deeper discounts as the April tax date approaches.

The Consumer Electronics show is later this month and that should lead to good deals on android phones and high end TVs.

But it doesn't mean all electronics are on sale.

According to DealNews... You'll find better deals on most electronics and computers in February.