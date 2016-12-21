See top 10 most dangerous toys this holiday season

A classic Christmas line comes to mind during this holiday season. "Ralphie, you'll shoot your eye out!"

Characters in A Christmas Story might say something similar about these toys, but some are completely unsuspecting.

For example, legal analyst James Goodnow explains that the cute and cuddly elephant (Kids Time Baby Children's Elephant Pillow), which is marketed for infants, actually has the potential to cause suffocation.

He also said that the Banzai Bump N' Bounce Body Bumpers can be dangerous because of lack of helmets and other protective gear. The box doesn't show kids wearing helmets either.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission recorded about 250,000 toy-related injuries in the United States last year, Goodnow said.

Goodnow also said that these are the things to look out for:

Inconsistent warnings and age recommendations Unsafe toy designs and manufacturing practices Lack of awareness of unsafe toys on the market

Watch video above for the demonstration and description, and check out this link for the full list of The 10 Most Dangerous Holiday Toys.