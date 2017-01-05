The Limited is closing Saturday! The last location is at Fashion Square with BIG DEALS!

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Scottsdale Fashion Square has the last The Limited store location open, but not for long! It's closing Saturday!

So, what does that mean right now? BIG SALES!

You'll see signs out front promoting the sale of 80% off the entire store. That even includes the hardware and the mannequins. You may see more mannequins than items of clothing. The store is already nearly empty!

We found shorts that were originally $50, taking 80% off the original price means you're only paying $10. Pants that were $70 are now just $14.

You'll see sections with a price chart of what the cost was originally versus what it currently is to keep the breakdown easy, and some tags have the final sale price on them. MAJOR savings, but not many sizes or options left. You don't have many days left either to stop by before it's gone for good.