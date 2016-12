Spruce up your look for the holidays without emptying your wallet with tonight’s Smart Shopper Deal of the Day with Ohana Salon in Scottsdale.

They have all sorts of services for men and women including waxing and hair services; a typical men’s haircut ranges from $45 - $65 and a ladies haircut and style ranges in price from $90 -$120.

Smart Shoppers, of course you won’t pay that price.

Show up at the salon on Tuesday, December 20th, from 9am – 8pm, and get a gift card for half off.

You can buy as many discounted gift cards as you want, but each gift card has a maximum value of $300 each.

Also the gift card can only be used on services, NOT products.

So now you can bring in the new year with a new look, or buy a gift card to make someone else’s day.

Either way, it’s an awesome deal!

Ohana Salon

6870 E 5th Ave

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480.945.2711