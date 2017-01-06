Simple steps to repair your heater without spending cash, save on heating bill

Are you wearing sweats around the house, trying to save money on your energy bill?

Don’t make yourself uncomfortable…we have simple ways to help you save on that bill and if your heater happens to go out, we also have steps on how to troubleshoot before you spend any cash calling in a repair company.

Mike Donley with Donley Plumbing and Air Conditioning says if your heater stops working, first check your thermostat for batteries. It can be as simple as that. He says a good rule of thumb is to replace the batteries every spring.

Also check your breaker. If it has tripped, you should call a repair company.

Even though the national standard for A/C units is to last 15 to 20 years, Mike says that’s not the case in Arizona. He says we generally experience a shorter life span – closer to 12 to 15 years. Proper maintenance will help make the unit last longer though.

So now that your unit is working properly, you can start thinking about saving a little cash without making yourself too uncomfortable. Here are some ways to make sure you aren’t burning a hole in your wallet.

• Let the sunshine in: Remove sunscreens, open window blinds and curtains to bring in heat.

• Think in reverse: Set your ceiling fan to run counterclockwise which will help circulate warm air around the room.

• Show off sweaters and blankets: It makes no sense to keep your thermostat so high that you’re dressed for summer weather inside your own home.

• Set it and forget it: Local utility companies recommend setting your thermostat at 68 degrees during the winter, but for every degree lower you can save 2-3% on your bills.

• Limit fans: Bathroom exhausts, stove vent fans and clothes dryers can remove the warm air your heater produces and cost you money. Avoid using during the coldest parts of the day.

• Add a little humidity: Since moist air holds heat, using a humidifier may increase your comfort level and allow you to lower your thermostat setting.

• Don’t forget to clean: While filters should be cleaned monthly during the summer months, you can get away with every other month during cooler seasons.

Regular maintenance is the best way to ensure maximum efficiency and cost savings.