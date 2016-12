We all know that shoes can make an outfit, but you don't have to go broke finding the perfect pair.

Check out LA Wholesale Shoes.

They sell women and girls shoes, and range in size from five up to size 10. They sell sandals, heels; open toed and closed toed shoes and of course boots.

All shoes come with a seven-day manufacturer's warranty against defects. So make sure you like what you are buying before you buy it. You will only be able to exchange shoes that are defective.

Keep in mind, these shoes are a bargain for under $10, but at the same time these are not shoes that will last forever.

LA Wholesale shoes also has purses and sunglasses.

Smart Shoppers, mention Smart Shopper on Thursday, December 22nd and get an even better deal… Buy one, get one half off. This is valid on everything in the store except purses.

This means you can get a pair of shoes or boots for just five bucks!

All shoes $9.99

Boots – 9.99-24.99

L.A. Wholesale Shoes

4836 N. 16th Street

Phoenix, AZ. 85016

602-277-SHOES (4637)