Feed your family for less today at Sonic!

They posted to Facebook that all day Tuesday, single-patty cheeseburgers will be half price at participating locations! Plus, there's no limit!

The regular cost of a cheeseburger is about $4, so you'll end up paying about $2. Great bargain!

You will get the deal as long as supplies last. Be sure to check with the location nearest you to see if they're participating.

If this deal is making your mouth water, you're probably thirsty for dessert! Sonic also has half price shakes and Ice Cream Slushes after 8 p.m. daily.

Here are the Ice Cream Slush (flavored slushes mixed with ice cream) flavors:

Grape

Blue Coconut

Orange

Cherry

Blue Rapsberry

Strawberry

Here are the shake selections: