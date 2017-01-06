Gas deal: Save big at grand opening of Phoenix Market Shell Station

PHOENIX - Are you paying too much for gas?

Now’s your chance to fill up for just $1.69!

The Market Shell Station, near 32nd Street and Thomas Road, is having their grand re-opening and they are celebrating by offering all sorts of deals on Friday, January 6 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Visitors can pay just $1.69 for regular unleaded gas! Plus, they are offering their hot dog and 32-ounce fountain drink for just 99 cents. That’s an awesome deal because the regular price is nearly $3.

Other in-store specials for Friday only:

32-ounce fountain drink: $0.32

20-ounce gourmet coffee: $0.20

Ultimate car wash: 2 for $10

You can also register to win all sorts of prizes, including a Sharp 55-inch LED Smart HDTV, a mountain bike, Shell pre-paid gas cards, free car washes, Best Buy gift cards, and the list goes on and on.

So stop by and celebrate with some great deals!

The Market Shell

3210 E. Thomas Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 602-840-1750