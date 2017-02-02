Risas Dental and Braces offering free exams, x-rays in February

Need a dental check up for your child, but don't have insurance? A local dentistry has you covered!
February is National Children's Dental Health Month. To bring awareness, Risas Dental and Braces is offering free exams and x-rays all month to children 17 and under. The company has 10 offices in the valley.
Parents can make an appointment by calling or book it online. Be sure to make your appointment before February 28.
Desert Sky office - 7440 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Maryvale office - 6026 N. 59th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301
Mesa office -1928 E. Main St., Mesa, AZ 85203
Metro office - 10621 N. 35th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85029
Tempe office - 3401 S. McClintock Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Westgate office - 4850 N. 83rd Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85033
Phoenix Central office - 4501 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85014
Alhambra office - 3540 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85019
South Mountain office - 6034 S. 16th St., Phoenix, AZ 85042
Arcadia office - 4317 E. McDowell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85008