Risas Dental and Braces offering free exams, x-rays in February

Need a dental check up for your child, but don't have insurance? A local dentistry has you covered!

February is National Children's Dental Health Month. To bring awareness, Risas Dental and Braces is offering free exams and x-rays all month to children 17 and under. The company has 10 offices in the valley.

Parents can make an appointment by calling or book it online . Be sure to make your appointment before February 28.

Desert Sky office - 7440 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Maryvale office - 6026 N. 59th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301

Mesa office -1928 E. Main St., Mesa, AZ 85203

Metro office - 10621 N. 35th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85029

Tempe office - 3401 S. McClintock Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Westgate office - 4850 N. 83rd Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85033

Phoenix Central office - 4501 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85014

Alhambra office - 3540 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85019

South Mountain office - 6034 S. 16th St., Phoenix, AZ 85042

Arcadia office - 4317 E. McDowell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85008

PHOENIX -