Risas Dental and Braces offering free exams, x-rays in February

Angie Koehle
9:01 AM, Feb 2, 2017
central phoenix | phoenix metro
PHOENIX -
Need a dental check up for your child, but don't have insurance?  A local dentistry has you covered!  
 
February is National Children's Dental Health Month.  To bring awareness, Risas Dental and Braces is offering free exams and x-rays all month to children 17 and under.  The company has 10 offices in the valley.  
 
Parents can make an appointment by calling or book it online.  Be sure to make your appointment before February 28.
 
  • Desert Sky office - 7440 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85003
  • Maryvale office - 6026 N. 59th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301
  • Mesa office -1928 E. Main St., Mesa, AZ 85203
  • Metro office - 10621 N. 35th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85029
  • Tempe office - 3401 S. McClintock Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
  • Westgate office - 4850 N. 83rd Ave., Phoenix, AZ  85033
  • Phoenix Central office - 4501 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85014
  • Alhambra office - 3540 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85019
  • South Mountain office - 6034 S. 16th St., Phoenix, AZ 85042
  • Arcadia office - 4317 E. McDowell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85008
 

