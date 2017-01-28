SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Party at the Waste Management Phoenix Open for free!
On Monday and Tuesday the pros and amateurs will be practicing and that means a sneak peek for you!
Admission is free all day on Monday and Tuesday for everyone, and is free throughout the whole tournament for first responders, active-duty military and veterans.
To take advantage of this free ticket offer, First Responders and Active, Reserve and Retired Military mustfirst go here to register through the Sheer ID verification program. Eligible personnel must present their official military ID or badge at any ticket booth at the main tournament entrance. Tickets are limited to two per day, per each official department ID.