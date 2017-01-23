Onyx Body Shaping and Slim Spa offering a $20 detox session

It's a new year, so why not hit the reset button and start it off with a detox? Onyx Body Shaping and Slim Spa isn't your typical pampering day spa. It offers treatments using electrodes on your body to stimulate your muscles.

This is meant to speed up the natural detox process, breaking down fat cells where toxins are stored. It's supposed to boost your metabolism, reduce pain and inflammation, help you lose weight and more!

One treatment is typically $75. But with our Deal of the Day, you won't pay that! Call and book your appointment by Jan. 24 at 6 pm, and you'll pay just $20. You have to redeem it by February 28.

But why wait that long to just lay back and enjoy?

If you go: 13802 N. Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale

(480) 652-3322