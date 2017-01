You're going to notice big retailers having deals to get rid of their winter gear to make room for all the spring designs and fashion.

Old Navy has 50% off sweaters right now! You'll also see that the theme of UP TO 50% off the entire store, plus 75% of clearance items.

G by Guess also has up to 50% off the entire site. If you spend $75 or more online, you can get free shipping using the code: FREE75

