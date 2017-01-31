Meaty Deal of the Day that will make you the MVP of your football party

You have your party list, you know who you want to win, but what are you putting on the grill for the big game this weekend?

We have a Smart Shopper Deal of the Day that will make you the MVP of your party!

Von Hanson's Meats and Spirits is an old fashioned meat and spirits store from the Midwest. They sell all kinds of fresh cuts of meat from steaks and ribs, to chicken and sausage, some only found in the Midwest. One of my favorite items is the turkey jerky.

They are giving you a chance to score their fresh brats and chicken kebobs, just in time for the big game Sunday.

Mention Smart Shopper on Tuesday, January 31 from 9a.m. to 4p.m. and get up to two pounds of fresh pork brats for just $1.49 per pound. That's a huge discount since the regular price is $6.99 per pound.

If you prefer chicken, they are offering a great deal on their huge chicken kabobs, buy one, get one free and there is a limit of four kebabs with that discount. The regular cost is $8.99 per pound.

Von Hanson's

2390 N. Alma School Road,

Chandler, AZ 85224

480-917-2525