PHOENIX - If you're looking at your home and thinking you need to make some changes or upgrades you'll definitely want to head out to the Maricopa Country Home and Garden Show this weekend.

It’s January 13-15 and there are tons of vendors and exhibits, including tiny homes from just 83 square feet to 400 square feet.

It costs $8 but we found ways around that.

On Friday, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., you can get free admission.

And if you're 60 and older you'll only pay $1 from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Military pays $2 admission all three days.

Plus, sign up for their newsletter and get $2 off general admission.

Finally, donate a 24 count of bottled water and get two free tickets to the show!

So now you see there really is no reason to pay full price for admission.