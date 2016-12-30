Discount offered: Get your dog fixed in the new year!

Altered Tails, a 501c3 organization and Arizona's largest spay and neuter clinic, wants you to ring in the new year by making a resolution to neuter your male dog or cat during their "Happy Neuter Year" campaign.

Partnering with PetSmart Charities, the "Happy Neuter Year" campaign will provide $20 neutering surgeries for male dogs and cats during the entire month of January. They're typically in the $100 price range, so that's big savings. Also part of the special rate, pets will receive vaccinations including rabies for dogs and rabies and FVRCP for cats.

The campaign is based on availability. Altered Tails will provide 1,350 procedures during this campaign.

Pet owners are encouraged to schedule appointments. There are three locations. The Phoenix location is almost completely booked, so you may want to try the Mesa and Tucson locations as well.

You can visit: www.AlteredTails.org or call 602-943-7729 to get more information or schedule an appointment.

Here are the three locations:

Phoenix - 950 West Hatcher Road, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Mesa - 7246 East Main Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Tucson - 225 East Valencia Road, Tucson, AZ 85706