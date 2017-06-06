Keep the kids entertained all day long for less than $20!

Parents: How long have your kids been done with school now? A day, a week or two? And are they already saying, "I'm bored!"?

Well we have an idea for you!

It's with UltraStar Multi-tainment Center at Ak-Chin Circle in Maricopa. It's like a small city inside of one building.

They have bowling, a movie theater, laser tag, a video arcade and, of course, a restaurant.

Bowling is typically $5 per game, $4.50 for bowling shoes and one game of laser tag will cost you $6.

Not a bad deal, but the deals get even better with their Summer Fun Pass and Kids’ Summer Series. The Summer Series gets you into new and old films.

Each week through August 4th, Monday through Friday, they'll play favorites like Kung Fu Panda, Trolls, The Lego Movie and more!

Doors will open at 9 a.m. each week, with the feature screening at 9:30.

All movies are 2D and rated G or PG.

You can enjoy the movies for 50 cents by purchasing a 10-movie package for five bucks! That could mean one movie a week for ten weeks! You can purchase extra individual tickets for $1 at the door. And kids two and under are free!



Now if you don't live in Maricopa and that deal doesn't excite you enough to make the drive,check this out!

You can make a day trip out of it!



The Summer Fun Pass gets you unlimited bowling and it includes the shoes. The cost is $10.95.

Need more? $15.95 will get you that same bowling deal, plus you get unlimited laser tag. The Summer Fun Pass is only valid Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

So now the kids can play all day while parents hang out at the restaurant and bar. Trust me, after this day, the kids should sleep early and long.

IF YOU GO:

UltraStar Multi-tainment Center

16000 Maricopa Rd., Maricopa, AZ 85139