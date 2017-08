PARADISE VALLEY, AZ -

Are you looking to mix things up? Well, you're in luck because the Third Annual Bar Brawl is back!

It starts at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Sanctuary on Camelback's Jade Bar — and the best part is, it's FREE to attend.

Here's the scoop: Some of the Valley's top-notch mixologists will face-off and create drinks for the title of "Bar Master."

But that's not all. There will also be music and a special "bar brawl" menu with happy hour prices.

If you can't make it this Sunday, the competition lasts seven weeks so you have a lot of time.

IF YOU GO:

5700 E. McDonald Drive

Paradise Valley, AZ 85253