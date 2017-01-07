Ice cream shop opens in Arcadia, offering cool deals!

PHOENIX - Please? Pretty please? With a cherry on top? But you won't have to beg to get these deals. Creamistry Arcadia, located at 44th Street and Indian School Road, is now open!

The name is a play on words, mixing chemistry and ice cream together. It's like a science project there.

First, customers choose a size or a specialty, like a shake, float, waffle bowl, and more. Then, you pick an ice cream base, including premium, organic, Greek yogurt, non-dairy, vegan and gluten-free options. Next, choose from one of nearly 40 flavors ranging from Fruity Pebbles to birthday cake to Madagascar vanilla bean and many more. Finally, select toppings like candy, fruit, nuts, cookies and cake.

Everything is mixed with liquid nitrogen for a smoky and satisfying visual showcase and taste.

So, what are the deals?

Buy one get one free (of equal or lesser value) Monday through Thursday, January 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th.

On Friday, January 13th, 50% of the day's net sales will be donated to a local nonprofit.

Saturday, January 14th, it's "Free Ice Cream Day" from noon to 2 p.m. for the small size with no toppings.

Location:

4325 E. Indian School, Suite 110

Phoenix, AZ 85018

602-595-4698