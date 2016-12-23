How to find an Amazon Echo Dot this holiday season

There are several nearly sold-out items that people are close to desperate for this holiday season. Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot and Amazon Tap are some of the hottest items.

Time.com has the full breakdown on how to find them and the varying price ranges for each item.

Here's the gist of what the article has to say about the Amazon Echo Dot. Brad Tuttle, author of the article, wrote that Amazon won't have The Dot back in stock until December 27, 2016.

With Prime and expedited shipping, it might make it in time for New Years. The article explains that customers can try Best Buy and other retailers because they may have more in stock in stores, though they're listed as sold out online.

The article also explains the resale market. Buyers can try Rakuten.com (The Dot is listed for $60.95) or try eBay. Prices will range between $70-$150 to "Buy it Now", or take a chance and do the online auction to arrive in time for Christmas.

