PHOENIX - You have to check out Brilliant Bridal.

They have two locations in the Valley and each store carries more than 400 designer wedding gowns at pretty affordable prices.

We found dresses that retailed for $800 for only $95, and others that retailed for $3,500 and cost less than $2,000.

So how do they sell new dresses at discounted prices?

The dresses come directly from bridal manufacturers that have to make room for the current designs. So in many cases the dresses are discontinued — meaning big savings for the customers!

They also have accessories like veils, belts and jewelry. o definitely check them out on your search for that perfect dress.

EAST VALLEY (MESA)

1946 South Dobson Road

Mesa, AZ 85202

480.897.0013

PHOENIX

520 West Union Hills Drive

Phoenix, AZ 85057

602..548.1755