Give Back Box provides free shipping labels for Goodwill donations

Do you have a pile of cardboard boxes left over from the holidays? Don't put them into the recycling bin just yet! In fact, pack them with your unwanted clothes, shoes and other household items that have worn out their welcome.

Then go to the website Give Back Box. There you can print a free shipping label and mail those unwanted gently-used items to a local Goodwill. You get rid of clutter, help the environment and support a cause, all for free!

Cleaning out to make room for the new year? Visit @GiveBackBox to reuse those boxes and send donations to Goodwill for free! #GiveBackBox pic.twitter.com/HdJLgzvxRd — Goodwill Industries (@GoodwillIntl) January 3, 2017

There is just one catch: no liquids are allowed in the box.

The company was launched in 2012 by a business owner who wanted to get rid of the boxes in her warehouse and help the less fortunate. Give Back Box partnered with Goodwill, which pays the shipping costs to receive the goods, and other online retailers which promote the program. To learn more about how the program originated, click here.