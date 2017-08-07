Get frozen custard for $.99 on Tuesday!

Chelsey Davis, Quita Jackson, Angie Koehle
6:53 PM, Aug 6, 2017
6:56 PM, Aug 6, 2017
smart shopper

Rita's Italian Ice

Facebook
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tuesday is National Frozen Custard Day, and that means discounts on the sweet treat for all of you!

Rita's Italian Ice & Creamery wants to celebrate with you nationwide and at all six locations in Arizona. On Tuesday, get a kid's size Soft-Serve Frozen Custard for just $.99! Normally it would cost $2.79.

They have the standard flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and swirl, but each location will also have an additional, unique flavor. The location on 48th Street and Indian School Road had orange cream.

Two more locations will be added, one on Mill Avenue in Tempe and another in Chandler, in August and September, respectively.

In case you were wondering, the price for a regular-sized Soft-Serve Frozen Custard is $3.49 and a large is $3.99.

IF YOU GO:

Gilbert:

1551 E. Elliot Road
Suite B-2
Gilbert, AZ 85234


Glendale:

5940 C W. Union Hills Drive
Glendale, AZ 85308

Arrowhead:

Union Hills South Shopping Center
8251 W. Union Hills Drive
Glendale, AZ 85308


Tatum Point:

Tatum Point Shopping Center
4727 E. Bell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85032


Arcadia:

4730 E. Indian School Road
Suite 113
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Surprise:

13864 West Bell Road
Suite 101
Surprise, AZ 85374

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top