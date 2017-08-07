Get frozen custard for $.99 on Tuesday!

Tuesday is National Frozen Custard Day, and that means discounts on the sweet treat for all of you!

Rita's Italian Ice & Creamery wants to celebrate with you nationwide and at all six locations in Arizona. On Tuesday, get a kid's size Soft-Serve Frozen Custard for just $.99! Normally it would cost $2.79.

They have the standard flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and swirl, but each location will also have an additional, unique flavor. The location on 48th Street and Indian School Road had orange cream.

Two more locations will be added, one on Mill Avenue in Tempe and another in Chandler, in August and September, respectively.

In case you were wondering, the price for a regular-sized Soft-Serve Frozen Custard is $3.49 and a large is $3.99.

IF YOU GO:

Gilbert:

1551 E. Elliot Road

Suite B-2

Gilbert, AZ 85234



Glendale:

5940 C W. Union Hills Drive

Glendale, AZ 85308

Arrowhead:

Union Hills South Shopping Center

8251 W. Union Hills Drive

Glendale, AZ 85308



Tatum Point: