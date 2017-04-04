How about choosing from over 80 ingredients and having someone else do all the cooking while you watch?

That’s the experience at Genghis Grill. It’s a Mongolian Stir Fry where you can build your own bowl, or sit down and order from their menu.

Either way, you don’t have to do any of the cooking.

You can choose from several appetizers, including their Jalapeno Shrimp Cheesy Bread for $8.99.

Three choices for the main course, including the Korean Chili Seared Salmon.

And we can’t forget dessert! We tried their Cookie Butter Crispy Wontons and were blown away at the flavor. They were delicious and would regularly cost you $6.99.

If you’d prefer to get creative with your dinner, you’ll pay $11.49 for a small; $13,49 for a regular and $15.49.

But Smart Shoppers, you won’t pay that price.

Mention Smart Shopper at one of their two valley locations and get 50 percent off the entire menu, excluding alcohol.

That means you can get an appetizer, meal and dessert for less than 15 bucks!

Arrowhead

7350 W Bell Rd Suite 201

Glendale, AZ 85308

Tempe

2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy.

Tempe, AZ 85281