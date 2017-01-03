Got a gift card you don't want? Sell it on Raise.com or buy some at a discounted price!

Angie Koehle
5:50 PM, Jan 2, 2017
6 hours ago
Did you get a gift card for a place where you really never shop?  If so, we have a website that may buy it from you and will allow you to buy discounted gift cards for places you do frequent!  
 
Raise, as in "give yourself a raise," buys gift cards and sells them for less than their value.  
 
There's no fee to buy a gift card, but to list one for sale, Raise charges a 15 percent commission after it sells. If you're selling a physical card, as opposed to an e-gift card, Raise charges $1.00 or one percent of the value of the card for shipping, whichever is greater.
 
And there's more good news, if you use the promo code KCL5, you'll get $5 off your first purchase of $50 or more in gift cards!  So that's $5 more off your already discounted gift cards!  

