Did you get a gift card for a place where you really never shop? If so, we have a website that may buy it from you and will allow you to buy discounted gift cards for places you do frequent!

Raise , as in "give yourself a raise," buys gift cards and sells them for less than their value.

There's no fee to buy a gift card, but to list one for sale, Raise charges a 15 percent commission after it sells. If you're selling a physical card, as opposed to an e-gift card, Raise charges $1.00 or one percent of the value of the card for shipping, whichever is greater.