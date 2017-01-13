Fry's Marketplace giving away free gift cards at grand opening celebration

The much-anticipated Fry's Marketplace at Lake Pleasant and Happy Valley will open Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 a.m.

Gift cards worth $10 will be given to the first 250 people through the door. The line to get in is expected to form overnight.

Fry's has five days of freebies planned for its new north Peoria location. From bottled water to fruit and chocolate, there will be a free item every day through Tuesday at the new Lake Pleasant store only. Plus, the store will have several free food samples.

The new 124,000-square-foot Fry's Marketplace is one of only two with a solar-powered shaded parking structure. According to a Fry's spokesperson, it's expected to produce up to half of the daily power needed to operate the store.

Other amenities include a Starbucks, sushi bar, bistro, wine bar, cheese bar and grilling station.

The store also offers ClickList, which is online grocery ordering with curbside pickup.

And for job seekers, this location is also hiring.

IF YOU GO: 25401 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy. Peoria