Fry's customers surprised with free groceries from First Bank

PHOENIX - It was quite the supermarket surprise.

First Bank gave out nearly $5,000 in free groceries to unsuspecting customers at the Fry's grocery store at 20th Street and Camelback Road.

Lane 20 was the lucky spot from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Two of the company's executives dressed as grocery baggers. When it was time for the customer to pay, the "bagger" would step in and foot the entire bill.

In return, they only asked the recipients to donate to their favorite charity on Tuesday for Arizona Gives Day, a campaign to raise money for local non-profits.