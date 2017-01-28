Take advantage of free activies across the Valley this weekend

Enjoy the weekend without ever taking out your wallet! Our Smart Shopper team has lots of freebies to tell you about.

The Sunday A'Fair is baaack — and that means free fun for the whole family.

It's noon - 4 p.m. on Sundays through April.

Enjoy arts and crafts and free admission to the Scottsdale Museum of the Contemporary Arts.

They're also offering free concerts in the park:

January 15, 22, 29

February 12, 19, 26

March 5, 19, 26

April 2

Before you head to the park though, grab a free burger. Shake Shack has a new app and they're celebrating by offering you a free single shackburger.

The regular cost is $5.55 and if you want a different burger you can upgrade... Just pay the difference. All you have to do is download the shack app, create an account and use the promo code "shackappy" at checkout.

You may want to get in a little exercise after that yummy burger.

Arizona Outdoor Racquetball is giving you a chance to play for free at their racquetball doubles scramble.

It's next Friday, Feb. 3, at Chavez High School.

Sign up online by 5 p.m. Friday and start playing at 5:30 p.m.