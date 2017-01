Don’t let the rain keep you locked up in the house all day.

Take the whole family out for some fun and you can leave your wallet at home!

AZ on the Rocks is celebrating their birthday with free event that includes food, exercising and fun!

Show up on Sunday, January 22 , from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for FREE climbing, yoga, lunch from Pita Jungle, live music, games and more! Again EVERYTHING is FREE!

So get out of the house and have some free fun with the whole family!

If you go: