It doesn't matter how much or little you make, it's always nice to get free things.

Good thing it's time for freebie Friday!

How about free coffee and Slurpees? Download the 7-Eleven app and every Wednesday you can get a free hot or iced coffee (any size), and on Saturdays you'll get a free small Slurpee.

This is valid through January 31st.

If you want something sweeter, head over to the new Creamistry location on 44th Street and Indian School Road on Saturday, January 14th.

They are giving away a free small ice cream with no toppings from noon to 2 p.m. It's one freebie per person.

Finally, if you're a Bank of America or Merrill Lynch cardholder, you can get free access to more than 100 museums across the country.

The freebie is valid Saturday and Sunday. Participating museums in the Valley are the Heard Museum and Phoenix Art Museum.