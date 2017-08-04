FREE and CHEAP events happening around town this weekend!

If you're looking for something to keep you and your family entertained this weekend without doing any major damage to your wallet, check out these events.

Do you think you're funny? This is your chance to dive into improv. Torch Theatre in Phoenix has a free, drop-in improv class the first Saturday of every month from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This FREE class focuses on basic exercises and fundamentals of improv, giving you a glimpse into what is taught at their training center.

IF YOU GO:

4721 N Central Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85012

If your comedy is extinct, check out Prowl and Play- Dinosaurs at the Phoenix Zoo on Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You'll learn about the amazing creatures and even interact with some.

There will be fossil digs, games, photo opportunities, face painting, water activities, a foam pit, and more! Click here to see video of a dinosaur on their Facebook page. Admission ranges between $6 (for members) to $8 (for general admission).

IF YOU GO:

455 N Galvin Pkwy.

Phoenix, AZ 85008

This next event is making a splash! The first 300 people get free swim and water safety lessons at Escalante Pool in Tempe from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Participants will also watch the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department demonstrate CPR and water rescue techniques. There will be prizes, snow cones and face painting as well.

August is recognized as Drowning Impact Awareness Month, so it's their goal to reach as many families as they can. It's free to get in, and could save a life!