FREE and CHEAP events happening around town this weekend!

There will be fossil digs, games, photo opportunities, face painting, water activities, a foam pit, and more! Click here to see video of a dinosaur on their Facebook page. Admission ranges between $6 (for members) to $8 (for general admission).
IF YOU GO: 455 N Galvin Pkwy. Phoenix, AZ 85008
This next event is making a splash! The first 300 people get free swim and water safety lessons at Escalante Pool in Tempe from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Participants will also watch the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department demonstrate CPR and water rescue techniques. There will be prizes, snow cones and face painting as well.
August is recognized as Drowning Impact Awareness Month, so it's their goal to reach as many families as they can. It's free to get in, and could save a life!
IF YOU GO: 2150 E Orange St. Tempe, AZ 85281 Call for more information: 480-350-5770