Deal News put together a list of items you should definitely take advantage of this month, and others that are worth waiting for.

To highlight a few, you can still find a limited amount of discounted Valentine's Day gifts. The site stated that last year, Groupon, eBay and 1-800-Flowers offered credits and percentages off for flowers.

When it comes to jewelry, there are frequent deals from stores like WinPearl. Those pearls could be a win for you because they're luxurious AND affordable! There were several other jewelry options from places like Blue Nile and Amazon.

You can snag deals on winter apparel, deals on tax software, and several Presidents' Day sales on home goods.

THINGS TO AVOID?

Deal News says to avoid Sears' store closing sales because several locations will remain open. So, you might not see those rock-bottom discounts like you're hoping for. They suggest to avoid other hot items like iPads and Nintendo Switch. Want to know why?

