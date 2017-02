It's time for a fiesta! Food City on 44th Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix is celebrating its grand re-opening Wednesday February 1.

At 6 a.m. sharp, the doors will open and the first 300 people to make a purchase will receive a free reusable bag full of groceries. Items inside include soda, bread, chips, beans and more!

The grand re-opening is to celebrate improvements to the store like a new layout for the produce section, an updated meat department, a better selection of wine and beer, and more!

There will also be a mariachi band, food sampling and drawings for prizes like blenders and other home appliances!

IF YOU GO: 4430 E. McDowell Rd., Phoenix