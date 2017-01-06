Fast food deals that might make you ruin your New Year's resolution

Many of you have probably seen the fast food commercials for outrageously low deals through the rest of this month. There's a reason!

January is the month that many resolution makers try to eat healthy and lose weight, and that, in turn, hurts the sales of those fast food joints.

Now, if you made that very resolution, keep your willpower strong while reading this article.

However, if you're feeling hungry...

Time Magazine breaks down the different deals you'll see. We're talking all-you-can-eat pancakes at IHOP and Denny's, and Pizza Hut, Domino's and Papa John's are competing with each other's prices. Other big names you'll read about: Sonic Drive-In, Taco Bell and Dairy Queen, to name a few.

Click here to see the full list and price deals.

Stay strong friends!