Famous Dave's, Spinato's, other Valley restaurants offering super take-out deals on Sunday

Famous Dave's is enticing you with more than the smell of its barbecue sauce — they want to give you a free gift card. Customers who order $30 dollars worth of food to go on Sunday will get a $10 dollar gift card to take home. This is only for Famous Dave's Valley locations (Mesa, Chandler, Peoria, San Tan Village). Orders must be picked up by 2 p.m. The gift card is for future use.
Spinato's Pizzeria is offering four large, one-topping pizzas, a half pan of salad and three feet of garlic bread for $100. That's about a $25 savings. The deal feeds 15! You have to place the order by Saturday. Spinato's has five Valley locations.
Someburros' taco platter is $5 dollars off on Sunday. That’s a platter of 15 tacos (eight shredded beef and seven shredded chicken) for $28.75, normally $33.75. You must place your order 24 hours in advance. No substitutions!
If you know of a "super deal" for this weekend, send it to us at smartshopper@abc15.com