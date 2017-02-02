Famous Dave's, Spinato's, other Valley restaurants offering super take-out deals on Sunday

The big weekend is coming up. What's it gonna be? Patriots or Falcons? Tom Brady or Matt Ryan? Pizza or barbecue? Our Smart Shopper team scouted out some good deals on take-out.

Famous Dave's is enticing you with more than the smell of its barbecue sauce — they want to give you a free gift card. Customers who order $30 dollars worth of food to go on Sunday will get a $10 dollar gift card to take home. This is only for Famous Dave's Valley locations (Mesa, Chandler, Peoria, San Tan Village). Orders must be picked up by 2 p.m. The gift card is for future use.

Spinato's Pizzeria is offering four large, one-topping pizzas, a half pan of salad and three feet of garlic bread for $100. That's about a $25 savings. The deal feeds 15! You have to place the order by Saturday. Spinato's has five Valley locations.

Papa Johns Pizza is 40 percent off online orders with the promo code SAVE6.

Pizza Hut's Big Party Deal includes two large two-topping pizzas with breadsticks for $20 dollars.

At Buca Di Beppo, if you order online now through Sunday and use the code BIGGAME15, you'll receive for 15 percent off.

Someburros' taco platter is $5 dollars off on Sunday. That’s a platter of 15 tacos (eight shredded beef and seven shredded chicken) for $28.75, normally $33.75. You must place your order 24 hours in advance. No substitutions!

If you know of a "super deal" for this weekend, send it to us at smartshopper@abc15.com