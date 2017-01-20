Enjoy the weekend without breaking the bank

PHOENIX - It's about that time again — our freebie Friday roundup!

Who says you have to pay to get a Harvard education? Did you know that Harvard has free online courses You can sign up for everything — from how the internet works, to digital photography and computer science.

And speaking of computers... Experimac in Scottsdale is offering free computer cleaning and tune-ups all month-long. That would normally cost you $50, so it's a great way to get any viruses off of your computer. However, you must register in advance for this freebie.

Experimac also offers free Mac classes for seniors every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. You can simply show up for those classes and it includes free coffee.

If you go:

13802 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 175,

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

480-664-4707

Finally, Kmart is trying to get the kids excited about good grades with their star student report card program.

If elementary and middle school students take their report cards to a Kmart manager and it's full of As and Bs they will get a free emoji backpack clip!

Don't forget to share your freebie ideas with us on our SmartShopper15 Facebook page so that we can get the word out to other smart shoppers!