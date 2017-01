Olive Garden has a new never ending special with five all you can eat mix-and-match entrees now through March 6, 2017.

The Never Ending Classics Special is priced at $11.99 - $17.99.

We’re familiar with the all you can eat bread sticks and salad…but these are full meals.

The never ending lineup features five Olive Garden guest-favorite entrees:

1. Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

2. Fettucine Alfredo

3. Lasagna Classic

4. Chicken Alfredo

5. Chicken Parmigiana

If you just can’t decide, no worries because you can mix and match among the featured dishes with each refill.

So if you have a big appetite this is definitely a deal you want to try!