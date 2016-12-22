Download the TangoTab app, feed the hungry

The holiday season is about giving. Here's another tool to do just that.

TangoTab: "When you eat, they eat." Their slogan says it all.

A meal is provided to a person in need every time you dine out with this app.

Here's the play-by-play:

Go to the application store and download the FREE TangoTab app.

Go through a few prompts to get set-up (the app will need your location).

It'll start pulling participating restaurants near your location.

Select a restaurant you want to eat at, and choose, "Count me in."

Once you arrive to the restaurant, you'll "check in," similarly to FourSquare.

That participating restaurant will take a portion of your bill, send it to TangoTab, and TangoTab uses that small percentage of money to provide one meal for someone in need by donating it to charities and local food banks.

TangoTab keeps a meal tracker so users can see how many meals they've helped someone else with.

